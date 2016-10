If Leatherface is your kind of hero, you don’t have to go to Texas — or see “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” — to feel close to him this Halloween season. Leatherface’s Nightmare, made with Slaughter House American Whiskey, garbanzo bean water, lemon, smoked salt and a garnish of cactus jerky, is among the spooky-season cocktails being offered at Oak &Ivy in the Downtown Container Park until Thanksgiving. It’s $12.