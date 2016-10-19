Local food makes for unique, creative gifts

If you’re looking for a foodie gift with at least a sort-of local connection, consider the aptly named My Sister’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil available at Estiatorio Milos restaurant at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. It’s made in Greece by the sister of Milos owner Costas Spiliadis, and it’s $35 for a 16.8-ounce bottle.

Or, you can go sweet: Strip House at Planet Hollywood offers its 8-inch cake with 24 alternating layers of chocolate cake and chocolate filling, iced with French semisweet chocolate ganache (and Oct. 28 is, after all, National Chocolate Day, if you can’t think of anything else to celebrate). It serves eight to 10, ships frozen and costs $120; go to www.striphouse.com.

Plant-based-meal delivery service Veestro has introduced its Meatless Monday Pack of 24 meals (eight breakfast, lunches and dinners each) to provide eight weeks of Meatless Mondays. The company also announced a partnership with Meatless Monday, which is dedicated to reducing meat consumption by 15 percent. The Meatless Monday Pack is $199 and is available at veestro.com.