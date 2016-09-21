Meat shops a good place to look for Polish sausage

When Bonnie Beck emailed in search of Polish sausage my first thought was the Polish Deli, but as usual, Taste of the Town readers have a variety of suggestions.

Andrea Drasner recommended The Butcher Block, which has stores at 7625 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 6440 N. Durango Drive, and John Mull’s Meats at 3730 Thom Blvd. Ann Brown said it can be found in bulk or links at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road. And Karen A. Parish recommended the Polish Deli, 5900 W. Charleston Blvd., and the meat counter at Sprouts Farmers Market, which has six stores in the valley.

For Robert Chretien, who’s looking for an old-fashioned butcher shop, Kathy Boland recommended Larry’s Great Western Meat Market at 420 S. Valley View Blvd., or Glazier’s.

For Victor Lee, who’s looking for duck fat, preferably in the northwestern part of the valley, Judi Granick recommended Echo &Rig in Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd., and Joyce Winters of Williams-Sonoma at 1001 S. Rampart Blvd. said they normally have it in stock, but she suggested calling 702-938-9480 to make sure.

And for readers looking for Sahlen’s hot dogs, beloved of western New Yorkers, Charlie “Bud” Nola said he occasionally drives to Phoenix and gets 30 pounds at a Smith’s there, then brings them home and freezes them. He said he’s asked Smith’s stores here to get them, and “if enough Buffaloians keep requesting the hot dogs, they will put them on the shelf.”

More on Hatch chile: It’s best to keep your eyes open; Loretta Eichelberger reported spotting them at Smith’s (where I’d never seen them) and at Cardenas and La Bonita supermarkets.

More reader requests

Jean Meneley is looking for Bob’s Big Boy tartar sauce and Roquefort salad dressing.

Mary Demels is looking for Prince Belgian Waffles, which she used to find at Wal-Mart Supercenter.

Lisa Cole is looking for San Louis cracked wheat sourdough bread, which she used to get at Wal-Mart or Albertsons.

To clarify a recent request: Dave Levesque is looking for a specific variety of Applegate hot dogs — the Natural Big Apple Hot Dog. The company’s website says they can be found locally, but they’ve eluded Levesque.

And Mike and Pam Witcombe, “two old-timer fans,” are asking reader assistance in coming up with the name of the seafood restaurant that used to be at 3925 Paradise Road, where Del Frisco’s is now.

Readers?

