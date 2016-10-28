No tricks, only Las Vegas’ tastiest Halloween treats

Graveyard Bam-BOOzled Shake

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

No tricks, all treats! Sip on our spooky Graveyard Bam-BOOzled shake available now through Halloween. pic.twitter.com/lEVS4bvffD — Holsteins Las Vegas (@HolsteinsLV) October 17, 2016

A blend of vanilla ice cream and cherry vodka garnished with cherry sauce is finished with an Oreo graveyard, gummy skull, a mummy lollipop and marshmallow Peep tombstone, $15.

Halloween-themed pastries

Grand Cafe, Palace, Sunset, Texas, Boulder and Santa Fe stations

The collection includes cake pops, eclairs, cupcakes and more, $1.95 to $5.

Witch’s Brew

Hexx Kitchen + Bar, Paris Las Vegas

Absolut acai berri, Kinky Blue, Stoli Razberi, blueberry schnapps and berry puree are mixed in this cocktail for groups, served over dry ice, $38.

Shackenstein Frozen Custard

Shake Shack, New York-New York and Downtown Summerlin

It's aliiiive! Now scoopin' at the Shacks: Shackenstein. pic.twitter.com/hVqWwudJLJ — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) October 28, 2016

This scary-looking blend of marshmallow creme custard and frosted chocolate pieces is available as a shake, $5.50; in a cup or cone, $3.59 for a single or $4.59 for a double; or in a to-go pint, $6, through Sunday.

The Witch’s Brewtini

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin

Ketel One vodka is blended with triple sec, blue curacao, lime juice and a splash of cranberry and finished with a black sugar rim, $11.25.

If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.