No tricks, only Las Vegas’ tastiest Halloween treats

A selection of Halloween pastries is shown at the Grand Cafe in the Santa Fe Station hotel-casino at 4949 N. Rancho Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

(courtesy Hexx Kitchen + Bar)

(Courtesy Pancho's Mexican Restaurant)

(Courtesy Shake Shack)

(courtesy Holsteins Shakes and Buns)

Eyeball brownie cake pops are shown at the Grand Cafe in the Santa Fe Station hotel-casino at 4949 N. Rancho Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Graveyard Bam-BOOzled Shake

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

A blend of vanilla ice cream and cherry vodka garnished with cherry sauce is finished with an Oreo graveyard, gummy skull, a mummy lollipop and marshmallow Peep tombstone, $15.

Halloween-themed pastries

Grand Cafe, Palace, Sunset, Texas, Boulder and Santa Fe stations

The collection includes cake pops, eclairs, cupcakes and more, $1.95 to $5.

Witch’s Brew

Hexx Kitchen + Bar, Paris Las Vegas

Absolut acai berri, Kinky Blue, Stoli Razberi, blueberry schnapps and berry puree are mixed in this cocktail for groups, served over dry ice, $38.

Shackenstein Frozen Custard

Shake Shack, New York-New York and Downtown Summerlin

This scary-looking blend of marshmallow creme custard and frosted chocolate pieces is available as a shake, $5.50; in a cup or cone, $3.59 for a single or $4.59 for a double; or in a to-go pint, $6, through Sunday.

The Witch’s Brewtini

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin

Ketel One vodka is blended with triple sec, blue curacao, lime juice and a splash of cranberry and finished with a black sugar rim, $11.25.

