Pick an apple-inspired dish for fall

Celebrate the season with apples in food and drink.
Apple pie
Cafe 6, Palms
Fresh apples are folded into flaky dough and topped with caramel sauce and vanilla-bean ice cream, $8.95.
Bonnie Rose Spiced Apple Mule
The Charcoal Room, Palace and Santa Fe stations
A mixture of Bonnie Rose Spiced Apple Whiskey, Pama Liqueur, cucumber water, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, agave nectar and lemon juice, it’s $13, or half-price during happy hour.
Double-cut Kurobuta pork chop
Alder & Birch, The Orleans
This “filet mignon” of pork is served with pan-fried apples, natural juice and cranberry-mango chutney, $27.
Poisoned Apple
MRKT and Bistro 57, Aliante Casino
This new cocktail is made with Azzurre Vodka, Midori Melon Liqueur, unfiltered apple juice and fresh lime juice, $10 through the end of the month.
Duroc pork porterhouse
The Palm Restaurant, Forum Shops at Caesars
The 16-ounce, 14-day dry-aged porterhouse is prepared with apple brandy, shiitake mushrooms and demi-glace, $42.
