Pick an apple-inspired dish for fall

Celebrate the season with apples in food and drink.

Apple pie

Cafe 6, Palms

Fresh apples are folded into flaky dough and topped with caramel sauce and vanilla-bean ice cream, $8.95.

Bonnie Rose Spiced Apple Mule

The Charcoal Room, Palace and Santa Fe stations

A mixture of Bonnie Rose Spiced Apple Whiskey, Pama Liqueur, cucumber water, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, agave nectar and lemon juice, it’s $13, or half-price during happy hour.

Double-cut Kurobuta pork chop

Alder & Birch, The Orleans

This “filet mignon” of pork is served with pan-fried apples, natural juice and cranberry-mango chutney, $27.

Poisoned Apple

MRKT and Bistro 57, Aliante Casino

This new cocktail is made with Azzurre Vodka, Midori Melon Liqueur, unfiltered apple juice and fresh lime juice, $10 through the end of the month.

Duroc pork porterhouse

The Palm Restaurant, Forum Shops at Caesars

The 16-ounce, 14-day dry-aged porterhouse is prepared with apple brandy, shiitake mushrooms and demi-glace, $42.

