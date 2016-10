Frito pie — the Texas cult favorite that, in its most basic form, is simply a bag of Fritos, slit lengthwise and spread open, the chips topped with chili and fixin’s — is crunching across the country, so it’s not surprising that it’s arrived in Las Vegas, and in pizza form. The Frito Pie at Flour &Barley at The Linq is topped with chili, cheddar cheese, onions, sour cream and chives in addition to Fritos, and it’s $17.50.