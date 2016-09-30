This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Taco Day

Tuesday isn’t just Taco Tuesday; it’s National Taco Day, and Cabo Wabo at the Miracle Mile Shops is celebrating by featuring its carne asada tacos, $15.95. Off the Strip, the newly opened Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin will offer shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef tacos for $2.50 each from 5 to 9 p.m.

Jewish new year

If you’d rather celebrate the Jewish new year, you can do that this week, too. Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin is offering a four-course menu with an entree of brisket or chicken, while sister restaurant Honey Salt at 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. will offer a four-course menu with an entree of brisket, $55 each. The dishes also will be available a la carte. And the Feast Buffets and Festival Buffets at Station Casinos properties will offer Rosh Hashana dishes such as chicken soup with matzo balls, brisket, tzimmes and noodle kugel. It’s all available Sunday through Tuesday.

Grape celebrations

Grapes will be the focus of two events this weekend. The Grapes & Hops festival at Springs Preserve, from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, will offer unlimited beer, wine and food samples for $45 for one, $80 for two in advance or $55 each at the gate. And the 24th annual Grape Stomp Festival at Pahrump Valley Winery in Pahrump from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will have stompings, wine tastings, live music and craft booths; it’s $10 at the door.

Pure Aloha Festival

If the pace of island life is more your speed, drop by the Pure Aloha Festival Friday through Sunday at the Silverton. It’ll include food, music, vendors and a car show. Admission is $8, or $6 for kids 5 to 10, members of the military and those 55 and older. For details, visit vizzun.com or call 702-664-6468.

Party in The Park

Live music and $5 beer, wine and shot specials fuel the Party in The Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at The Park on the Strip near New York-New York and the Monte Carlo. Admission is free.