This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Oyster nights

Oyster lovers now have a reason to celebrate Wednesdays. Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort has introduced $1 oyster nights from 5 to 10 p.m. each Wednesday, and sister restaurant Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch will kick off its own $1 oyster nights this Wednesday. The oysters are served fresh-shucked on ice, wood-roasted or tempura-style.

Lebanese American Festival

Lebanese food, entertainment and more are on the menu for the ninth annual Lebanese American Festival Friday through Sunday at St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church at 10325 Rancho Destino Road. Falafel plates, beef or chicken shawarma sandwiches, hummus and much more will be served. Admission is $5, or free for kids 10 and younger and active-duty military families with ID. Visit www.lebaneseamericanfestivallv.org.

Japanese Festival

Japanese food will be among the highlights of the Aki Matsuri Japanese Festival from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Henderson Events Plaza on Water Street. Food will be provided by vendors including Raku, Naked Fish, Monta and Asahi beer, and the day also will include live entertainment. Admission is free; visit www.akimatsurinv.com or call 702-334-5218.

Buddy V’s anniversary

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro will attend the third anniversary of Buddy V’s Ristorante at the Grand Canal Shoppes, beginning at 6 p.m. Monday. The three-course dinner is $40; call 702-607-2355.

Love and Vine

Ten master chefs of France and several winemakers are cooking up Love and Vine, scheduled for 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Palazzo. Tickets, at $104.58 or two for $185.72, are available at www.venetian.com or any box office at The Venetian or Palazzo.