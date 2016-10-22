This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Vegetarian menu

The Hard Rock Cafe, including the two Las Vegas locations, has introduced a vegetarian menu available through Nov. 13. Among its offerings: Buffalo-style cauliflower “wings,” a grilled ratatouille wrap and even a Very Veggie ’Tini, made with fresh vegetable juice, Greek yogurt and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Beer events

Southern Nevada’s CraftHaus Brewery will join Rx Boiler Room for a beer-pairing dinner at 6 p.m. Friday at the restaurant at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place. Tickets for the six-course comfort-food dinner are $60 at www.eventbrite.com. And the Downtown Brew Festival, with more than 200 craft beers from 60 breweries, will return for the fifth year to the Clark County Amphitheater from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $40 general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP until Saturday; at the gate they’ll be $50/$60/$90, if available.

Lobster Fair

Lobster-lovers can get their fill at the 46th annual Lobster Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church, 2000 S. Maryland Parkway. Lobsters, while supplies last, will be $20 live or $22 steamed; additional attractions are other seafood dishes, Mexican food, sourdough bread, beer and wine, arts and crafts, auctions, raffles and more. Visit www.lobsterfair.com, or call 702-987-1355.

Wine tasting

A tasting of wines from Maison M. Chapoutier Winery will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas. The tasting, which includes passed hors d’oeuvres, is $40; call 702-948-6937.

Oktoberfest

It’ll be Oktoberfest at Spiedini at the J.W. Marriott on Tuesday when chef Gustav Mauler presents a four-course dinner with German wines and an entree of Bavarian pot roast with potato pancakes, applesauce and braised red cabbage. The 6:30 p.m. dinner is $69; call 702-869-8500.