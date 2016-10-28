This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Hallo-WINE

No tricks with these treats, which are part of the new Hallo-WINE event at Red Rock Resort. From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, eight of the resort’s restaurants will offer tasting stations with wines and cocktails, as well as light appetizers such as cheese and crackers. The $39 fee ($49 for VIP) includes a glass, tasting notebook and map. Get tickets at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online at sclv.com.

BBQ Cook-off & Festival

They’ll be smokin’ like crazy at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday during the fifth annual JCC BBQ Cook-off & Festival. Twenty teams will compete for barbecue dominance, and the event also will feature crafts, amusement rides and more. Tickets are $10 for seniors, $15 for other adults and $10 for children 17 and younger. The center is on the campus of Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane.

Farm Table Dinner

The classic comfort foods of fall will be celebrated during the Farm Table Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. The four-course dinner with an entree of slow-roasted Berkshire ham with whole-grain mustard jus is $54, plus $25 for wine pairings. Call 702-685-4015.

Chocolate tastings

Start getting ready for the holidays with special in-cabin chocolate tastings on the High Roller at The Linq. The tastings, which will include five Ethel M holiday chocolates and a glass of wine, will be available from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays from this Thursday through Dec. 29. It’s $52; call 702-322-0593.

Harvest Spice Bee Invincible

Nothing against your pumpkin spice latte, but the Harvest Spice Bee Invincible may be just a little more healthful. It’s a blend of pumpkin puree, locally roasted organic espresso, coconut oil, raw agave, spices and grass-fed butter or ghee, and it’s available at The Juice Standard, which has three locations in the valley.