‘E.T.’ poster artwork sold for almost $400K at auction

DALLAS — The original painting for the movie poster for “E.T. The Extraterrestrial” has sold for almost $400,000 at auction.

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions says the painting sold for $394,000 on Wednesday. The image was used on the standard initial release poster for the 1982 film. It was created by movie poster artist John Alvin.

Heritage says the buyer of the painting wishes to remain anonymous.

The painting has spent the last 13 years on the wall of Hollywood writer and producer Bob Bendetson, who offered it up at auction. Bendetson is a writer and producer on such TV series as “The Simpsons” and “Alf.” He had purchased the poster from another movie executive.

The acrylic-on-board original painting is signed by the artist.