Posted 

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

video_7091781_0.mov
Hollywood Horror Nights offers SoCal scares at Universal Studios (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_hhn-2016-key-art-at-ush_7091781.jpg
Horror villains come out to play at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Universal Studios)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_horrornightspic_7091781.jpg
Some park attractions remained open during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, including "The Simpsons" on Sept. 16, 2016. (Ashley Casper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_halloweenhorror18_7091781.jpg
Horror films featured in this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 26, 2016. (Ashley Casper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_screen-shot-2016-09-28-at-103502-am-copy_7091781.jpg
A character from "The Purge" spooks guests at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios on Sept. 16, 2016. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_screen-shot-2016-09-29-at-120847-pm-copy_7091781.jpg
A character from "The Purge" spooks guests at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios on Sept. 16, 2016. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_screen-shot-2016-09-28-at-105533-am-copy_7091781.jpg
A character from "American Horror Story" spooks guests at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios on Sept. 16, 2016. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_screen-shot-2016-09-28-at-110246-am-copy_7091781.jpg
A character from "American Horror Story" spooks guests at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios on Sept. 16, 2016. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_horrornightsign_7091781.jpg
A sign featured at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 16, 2016. (Ashley Casper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_halloweenhorror2_7091781.jpg
Creative Director of Halloween Horror Nights John Murdy speaks with the media at a red carpet event for Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood, Calif. on Sept. 16, 2016. (Ashley Casper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_horrornightsign2_7091781.jpg
Guests read wait times for the haunted attractions at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 16, 2016. (Ashley Casper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_img_1063_7091781.jpg
The exterior of "The Walking Dead" haunted maze at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 16, 2016 (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_img_1022_7091781.jpg
A sign displays current wait times for attractions during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 16, 2016. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_me-2_7091781.jpg
People stand in line to enter haunted mazes during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 16, 2016. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_halloweenhorror8_7091781.jpg
Actor Finn Wittrock of "American Horror Story" speaks with the media at a red carpet event for Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood, Calif. on Sept. 26, 2016. (Ashley Casper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

web1_halloweenhorror5_7091781.jpg
Actress Naomi Grossman of "American Horror Story" speaks with the media at a red carpet event for Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood, Calif. on Sept. 26, 2016. (Ashley Casper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By ASHLEY CASPER and JANNA KAREL

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Darkness. Silence. A loud rattle. Flash of light. Evil smile. And a blood-curdling scream.

If this sounds like your idea of what Halloween should be, there’s a place to satisfy that wicked craving in Southern California.

For the horror aficionado, one of the most elaborate offerings can be found at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — a place where nightmares come true and guests become “victims” in Hollywood’s most popular thrillers.

They’ll bring the scares, all you have to worry about is getting out alive.

For the next six weeks, the usually family-friendly theme park is transformed into a pitch-black, vomit-scented murder-fest intent on keeping you on your toes and unable to sleep.

Creative director John Murdy teamed with horror masters of film and TV to create haunted mazes that capture the fear of popular horror franchises including “The Exorcist,” “American Horror Story” and “The Walking Dead.”

 

Actors lurk through the park depicting characters from “The Purge,” suddenly lunging at unsuspecting guests. They can’t touch you. But when a crazed villain wields a knife at your neck or a chain saw at your ankles, you’ll be hard-pressed not to run.

‘THE WALKING DEAD’

“The Walking Dead” maze is a permanent attraction with impressive production value. The entrance resembles the triage of a hospital. Double doors reading the hallmark “DON’T OPEN, DEAD INSIDE” part to reveal dozens of zombie arms pushing through the opening.

Attendees are thrust into the maze in groups of about 20 to brave the post-apocalyptic world together.

As you enter the maze, a walker charges and loudly thuds into the wall. From there, the unbitten navigate a dimly lit hospital, a forest and ultimately a prison while being lunged at by rotten-faced walkers.

‘THE EXORCIST’

The exterior of “The Exorcist” maze is a deceptively innocuous-looking suburban home. Inside, a strobe light shatters the darkness and the effigy of 12-year-old

Regan MacNeil plunges down the stairs in a gruesome contortion. Regan’s pained shrieks and the priest’s frantic invocations echo through the corridors.

The maze stretches through the house’s quarters, while actors simulate scenes from the 1973 movie. When guests reach Regan’s bedroom, a pungent vomit stench pervades and the girl’s head revolves and sprays passersby with illuminated clammy water.

As Regan’s victims scurry to escape, the corridor goes dark and threads of “hair” tickle and taunt the nerves of already-distressed guests. And because the studio never shies away from a good jump scare, a bright light flickers on to reveal a demonic figure standing inches from your face.

‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY’

The “American Horror Story” haunt covers three seasons of Ryan Murphy’s TV series: “Murder House,” “Freak Show” and “Hotel.”

From a latex-clad murderer to a blood-thirsty clown, this house has no shortage of tricks or treats for the seasoned “AHS” viewer.

Guests “checking in” are tortured with macabre visuals and sickening sensory assault. The putrid scent of decaying corpses forces attendees to gasp for fresh air while avoiding the clutch of the undead.

According to Universal representative Evelyn Campos, the smell of rotting flesh was created without using actual rotting flesh. Phew.

You’ve been warned: Those more inclined to quietly sip pumpkin spice lattes curled up by the fireplace may find themselves in a bone-rattling, adrenaline-fueled state for days to come, but true horror fans will finally get the thrill that they’ve been dying for.

Contact Ashley Casper at acasper@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheCasperA. Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

 