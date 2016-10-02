Inside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — VIDEO

Darkness. Silence. A loud rattle. Flash of light. Evil smile. And a blood-curdling scream.

If this sounds like your idea of what Halloween should be, there’s a place to satisfy that wicked craving in Southern California.

For the horror aficionado, one of the most elaborate offerings can be found at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights — a place where nightmares come true and guests become “victims” in Hollywood’s most popular thrillers.

They’ll bring the scares, all you have to worry about is getting out alive.

For the next six weeks, the usually family-friendly theme park is transformed into a pitch-black, vomit-scented murder-fest intent on keeping you on your toes and unable to sleep.

Creative director John Murdy teamed with horror masters of film and TV to create haunted mazes that capture the fear of popular horror franchises including “The Exorcist,” “American Horror Story” and “The Walking Dead.”

Actors lurk through the park depicting characters from “The Purge,” suddenly lunging at unsuspecting guests. They can’t touch you. But when a crazed villain wields a knife at your neck or a chain saw at your ankles, you’ll be hard-pressed not to run.

‘THE WALKING DEAD’

“The Walking Dead” maze is a permanent attraction with impressive production value. The entrance resembles the triage of a hospital. Double doors reading the hallmark “DON’T OPEN, DEAD INSIDE” part to reveal dozens of zombie arms pushing through the opening.

Attendees are thrust into the maze in groups of about 20 to brave the post-apocalyptic world together.

As you enter the maze, a walker charges and loudly thuds into the wall. From there, the unbitten navigate a dimly lit hospital, a forest and ultimately a prison while being lunged at by rotten-faced walkers.

‘THE EXORCIST’

The exterior of “The Exorcist” maze is a deceptively innocuous-looking suburban home. Inside, a strobe light shatters the darkness and the effigy of 12-year-old

Regan MacNeil plunges down the stairs in a gruesome contortion. Regan’s pained shrieks and the priest’s frantic invocations echo through the corridors.

The maze stretches through the house’s quarters, while actors simulate scenes from the 1973 movie. When guests reach Regan’s bedroom, a pungent vomit stench pervades and the girl’s head revolves and sprays passersby with illuminated clammy water.

As Regan’s victims scurry to escape, the corridor goes dark and threads of “hair” tickle and taunt the nerves of already-distressed guests. And because the studio never shies away from a good jump scare, a bright light flickers on to reveal a demonic figure standing inches from your face.

‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY’

The “American Horror Story” haunt covers three seasons of Ryan Murphy’s TV series: “Murder House,” “Freak Show” and “Hotel.”

From a latex-clad murderer to a blood-thirsty clown, this house has no shortage of tricks or treats for the seasoned “AHS” viewer.

Guests “checking in” are tortured with macabre visuals and sickening sensory assault. The putrid scent of decaying corpses forces attendees to gasp for fresh air while avoiding the clutch of the undead.

According to Universal representative Evelyn Campos, the smell of rotting flesh was created without using actual rotting flesh. Phew.

You’ve been warned: Those more inclined to quietly sip pumpkin spice lattes curled up by the fireplace may find themselves in a bone-rattling, adrenaline-fueled state for days to come, but true horror fans will finally get the thrill that they’ve been dying for.

Contact Ashley Casper at acasper@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheCasperA. Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.