Jamie Foxx stars as a Vegas cop in ‘Sleepless’ — VIDEO

Jamie Foxx is coming home.

The former Las Vegan stars as an undercover Vegas detective in “Sleepless,” which debuted its first trailer Wednesday.

When Foxx’s character’s teenage son is kidnapped by gangsters, he has one sleepless night to rescue him and seek revenge.

The action drama, a remake of the acclaimed French thriller “Nuit Blanche,” co-stars Michelle Monaghan and Gabrielle Union.

“Sleepless” is scheduled to open Feb. 24.

