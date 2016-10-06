Natalie Portman is Jacqueline Kennedy in the first trailer for ‘Jackie’ — VIDEO

LOS ANGELES - Natalie Portman mesmerizes as Jackie Kennedy in the touching first trailer for Pablo Larrain’s critically-acclaimed biopic “Jackie.”

Fox Searchlight released the first teaser on Wednesday — less than a month after picking up U.S. distribution rights following the movie’s Toronto Film Festival debut. The studio also revealed the poster for the film.

The teaser, like the film itself, consists of flashbacks following the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The First Lady is shown in a car headed to the funeral, kissing her husband’s flag-draped coffin, being removed from his hospital room, washing off his blood that splattered on her following the shooting, and other scenes of grief.

“There won’t be another Camelot — not another Camelot,” she says in the trailer.

The film also stars Greta Gerwig as Nancy Tuckerman, Peter Sarsgaard as Bobby Kennedy, Max Casella as Jack Valenti, John Carroll Lynch as Lyndon B. Johnson, Billy Crudup as a journalist, and John Hurt as a priest.

Both the pic and Portman’s standout performance have generated plenty of Oscar buzz. The festival favorite premiered to rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival, where writer Noah Oppenheim won the best screenplay prize, before heading to TIFF.

“Jackie” hits theaters on Dec. 2.