Disney’s ‘Toy Story 4’ and ‘The Incredibles 2’ get new release dates

LOS ANGELES — “The Incredibles 2” will hit theaters a year before it was originally slated, while “Toy Story 4” will move from 2018 to 2019, Pixar said Wednesday.

The two animated films will switch release dates. “The Incredibles 2” will debut on June 15, 2018 — the same day that “Toy Story 4” was originally slated to bow in theaters. “Toy Story 4” will then move to June 21, 2019, filling a slot that “The Incredibles” follow-up was supposed to occupy. Both films will have their dates entirely to themselves. The new “Incredibles” will premiere between the releases of “Transformers 6” and the sequel to “Jurassic World.” “Toy Story 4” will bow between an untitled DC Comics film and “Transformers 7.”

Brad Bird will return to the director’s chair for “The Incredibles 2.” The first film earned $633 million worldwide in 2004 and won an Oscar for best animated feature. “Toy Story 4” will bring back original stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. “Toy Story 3” remains Pixar’s highest-grossing film, having made $1.1 billion globally.

After initially resisting the franchise business, Pixar has shown more of a willingness to produce sequels to its movies. The studio has made follow-ups to “Cars,” “Monsters, Inc.,” and “Finding Dory.” The studio also has “Cars 3” on tap for 2017.

Disney has enviable fire power, having spent billions to buy Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. The studio tops in market share this year thanks to hits such as “The Jungle Book,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Finding Dory.”