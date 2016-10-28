Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in November — VIDEO

Quite a few Netflix originals, including several new series, take off in November. Some of the offerings: “The Crown,” about Queen Elizabeth; “Roman Empire: Reign of Blood”; “Lovesick”; and “Case.”

Original movies include “True Memoirs of an International Assassin,” starring comedian Kevin James, and a documentary on ivory trading, “The Ivory Game.”

But all that pales when it comes to the return of the “Gilmore Girls.” Lorelai and Rory return in this Netflix original mini-series, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

Movies making their debut this month are “Boyhood,” which took 12 years to film; classic “The African Queen” with Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn; and two based on Stephen King novels, “Cujo” and “Stephen King’s Thinners.”

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix next month:

Nov. 1

The African Queen (1951)

Alfie (2004)

Bob the Builder: White Christmas (2008)

Candyman 2: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)

The Confessions of Thomas Quick (2016)

Cujo (1983)

The Doors (1991)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Jetsons: The Movie (1990)

King’s Faith (2013)

Love, Now (2012)

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You (2016)

Pervert Park (2014)

Ravenous (1999)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas (2012)

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express (2012)

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish (2010)

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines (2014)

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas (2009)

Nov. 2

Dough (2015)

Food Choices (2016)

Meet the Blacks (2016)

Nov. 4

The Crown, season 1 (Netflix original)

Dana Carvey: Straight White Male, 60 (Netflix original)

The Ivory Game (2016) (Netflix original)

Just Friends (2005)

World of Winx, season 1 (Netflix original)

Nov. 9

Danger Mouse, season 2 (Netflix original)

Nov. 11

All Hail King Julien, season 4 (Netflix original)

Case, season 1 (Netflix original)

Estocolmo, season 1 (Netflix original)

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood, season 1 (Netflix original)

Tales by Light, season 1 (Netflix original)

True Memoirs of An International Assassin (2016) (Netflix original)

Under the Sun (2015)

Nov. 12

Take Me to the River (2015)

Nov. 13

Chalk It Up (2016)

Nov. 14

Carter High (2015)

Nov. 15

Dieter Nuhr: Nuhr in Berlin (Netflix original)

K-POP Extreme Survival, season 1

Men Go to Battle (2015)

The Missing Ingredient: What is the Recipe for Success? (2016)

Nov. 16

The 100, season 3

Burn After Reading (2008)

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie (2011)

Paddington (2014)

Nov. 17

Lovesick, season 2 (Netflix original, formerly known as Scrotal Recall)

Paranoid, season 1 (Netflix original)

Nov. 18

The Battle of Midway (1942)

Beat Bugs, season 2 (Netflix original)

Colin Quinn: The New York Story (Netflix original)

Divines (2016) (Netflix original)

Prelude to War (1942)

San Pietro (1945)

Sour Grapes (2016)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

Undercover: How to Operate Behind Enemy Lines (1943)

Why We Fight: The Battle of Russia (1943)

WWII: Report from the Aleutians (1943)

Nov. 22

Mercy (2016) (Netflix original)

Nov. 23

Penguins: Spy in the Huddle, season 1

Nov. 25

3%, season 1 (Netflix original)

Boyhood (2014)

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (Netflix original)

Michael Che Matters (Netflix original)

Nov. 29

Silver Skies (2016)

Nov. 30

Ghost Team (2016)

I Dream Too Much (2016)

The Jungle Book (2016)

Level Up (2016)

Traded (2016)