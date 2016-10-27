Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November — VIDEO

Time is running out for some of your favorites on Netflix.

In November, say goodbye to “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Spy Game,” “Deliverance,” “Legally Blonde” (1 and 2) and “The Addams Family.” “Gigli” is leaving too, but, seriously, does anybody watch that?

Here’s what’s leaving next month:

Nov. 1

The Addams Family (1991)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angel Heart (1987)

Barnyard (2006)

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

The ‘Burbs (1989)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Chuck, seasons 1-5

The Core (2003)

Deliverance (1972)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Echelon Conspiracy (2009)

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Empire State (2012)

Equilibrium (2002)

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

The Family Man (2000)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fresh (1994)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

The Holiday (2006)

Into the Wild (2007)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Major League (1989)

Mansfield Park (1999)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mel Brooks: Make a Noise (2013)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2008)

Open Season 3 (2010)

Patton Oswalt: My Weakness Is Strong (2009)

Powerpuff Girls, seasons 1-6

Rounders (1998)

Scream 2 (1997)

Sex: My British Job (2013)

Shameless: Series 1-10 (UK)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)

Spy Game (2001)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Total Drama World Tour (2014)

Underground: The Julian Assange Story (2012)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

Varsity Blues (1999)

What Women Want (2000)

Nov. 2

The English Teacher (2013)

Nov. 4

Gigli (2003)

Nov. 5

The Homesman (2014)

Nov. 11

Quartet (2012)

Nov. 14

Seal Team 8: Behind Enemy Lines (2014)

Nov. 15

Naked Among Wolves (2015)

Nov. 16

The American (2010)

Let’s Go to Prison (2006)

Nov. 22

Tracers (2014)

Nov. 23

The Boxtrolls (2014)

Scenic Route (2013)

Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors (2015)

Nov. 24

The Boondocks, seasons 1-4

Chowder, seasons 1-3

Courage the Cowardly Dog, seasons 1-4

Uncle Grandpa, season 1

Nov. 25

Robin Hood (1973)

Nov. 30

Stuck in Love (2012)

xXx (2002)