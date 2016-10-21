This week’s 5 best bets for what to watch

‘Walking Dead’

Find out which of the survivors ends up on the receiving end of Lucille, the barbed-wire baseball bat wielded by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), in the season premiere of “The Walking Dead” (9 p.m. Sunday, AMC).

‘Death of a Vegas Showgirl’

Roselyn Sanchez stars as murdered “Fantasy” dancer Debbie Flores Narvaez in “Death of a Vegas Showgirl” (8 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime).

‘Frankenstein’

Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller star in “Frankenstein,” filmed at London’s National Theatre. See it at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Colonnade, Sam’s Town and Village Square.

‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’

The Douglas Adams novels come to television with the trippy “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” (9 p.m. Saturday, BBC America), starring Elijah Wood.

‘The Shining’

Here’s Johnny, back on the big screen where he belongs. See “The Shining” at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Cannery, Colonnade, The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.