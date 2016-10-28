Halloween parties haunt Las Vegas all weekend

Wicked Weekend

Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop will host a Golden Ticket Party with DJ Bayati on Friday, featuring Hexx chocolate bars and a chance to win an engraved, 6-liter bottle of Moet Champagne. On Saturday, adult film stars Asa Akira and Joanna Angel will host the club’s Wicked Halloween Ball with sounds by DJ Dre Dae. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Tickets are $30 for ladies and $40 for men.

Sixx: A.M.

After performing with Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown on Friday at T-Mobile Arena, Sixx: A.M. will host a party at midnight at Ashba Clothing at the Stratosphere. The after-party with Nikki Sixx, DJ Ashba and James Michael is free and open to the public.

Fetish & Fantasy Halloween Ball

The 21st annual Halloween ball will be Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. in The Joint, Muse and Artist Hall at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $88 for general admission, $250 for VIP and $49.50 for admission after 1 a.m.

Hyde XIV: ‘Squad Up’

On Sunday, Hyde Bellagio will host its supervillain-themed bash, “Squad Up,” featuring champagne showers, confetti and beats by DJ Stellar, starting at 6 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $25.55 for ladies, $38.14 for men or $126.15 for a VIP fast pass.

Fremont Fright Fest

Fremont Street Experience will end its monthlong fright fest with its “Rock of Horror Picture Show” block party Monday in downtown Las Vegas. The party will start at 8 p.m. in the Third Street North intersection with music, art pieces, a special Viva Vision show and street performers entertaining every hour on the half-hour.