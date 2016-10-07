This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Stafford Brothers

Matt and Chris Stafford’s Las Stralia party will take over Light Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Circus Couture

“Lucky,” the circus, art and fashion fundraising event presented by Circus Couture, will be Friday in The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. The annual benefit for the Children’s Special Center of Nevada will begin with a silent auction at 7 p.m., followed by a pre-show at 7:30 p.m. The live auction and main event will begin at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $75 (circus-couture.com).

Rev Run & DJ Ruckus

Hip-hop pioneer Rev Run and DJ Ruckus will perform at Jewel Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Walshy Fire

Check out Walshy Fire of Major Lazer at Intrigue Nightclub on Thursday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for men and $20 for women (intriguevegas.com).

Omarion

R&B singer Omarion will perform during Tao’s Worship Thursday event at The Venetian. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (taolasvegas.com).