This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Pride Parade

The 18th annual Las Vegas Pride Night Parade will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday. The parade will travel north along Fourth Street from Gass Avenue to Stewart Avenue. The main stage will be at Bridger Avenue and Fourth Street. A pre-party will begin at 7 p.m., and Charli XCX will headline the official after-party concert at 10 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Andrew Rayel

Andrew Rayel spins at Marquee Nightclub on Friday and Monday with resident DJ Lema. Tickets start at $45 for men ($35 on Monday) and $25 for women. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. both nights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

‘Haunted Homecoming’

Light Nightclub starts its week of Halloween parties on Wednesday with its “Haunted Homecoming” night featuring sounds by DJ Mustard. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men.

‘Triq or Treat’

The Linq Promenade will host its free family-friendly Halloween celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 28. The decorated promenade will feature candy for kids at each retail and restaurant location, live music by DJ Miguel, face painters, zombie stilt-walkers and a zombie LED drum line performing at the top of every hour.

‘Wynnderland’

Intrigue Nightclub kicks off its “Wynnderland” Halloween celebration Thursday with a DJ set by Ookay and a sexiest costume contest. The contest will award $10,000 in cash and prizes. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for men and $20 for women.