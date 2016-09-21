Looking back on the past 3 years of Life is Beautiful — PHOTOS

Posted Updated 

A performer passes by the Troubadour stage during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Cirque du Soleil's &quot;Love&quot; performers rehearsing their special Life Is Beautiful routine on Monday, Oct. 20, 2014. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees pass by a mural during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Stevie Wonder performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, right, dances with Erin O'Hara, who he brought to the stage, during the band's performance at the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Aaron Bruno of Awolnation performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Attendees check out an exhibit in the Art Motel during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Attendees hang out around a mural during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Left to right: Max Johnson, of Boulder City, Adrienne Wo and Annette Wo, both of Henderson, listen to Broken Bells at the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elizabeth Wong kisses William Rothwell while China Obenchain photographs them at the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk in front of the Silent Disco at the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People decorate helium filled balloons with messages during day two of the Life Is Beautiful music and art festival in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People ride the ferris wheel at the Life Is Beautiful music and art festival in downtown Las Vegas during day two Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An art installation at the Container Park lights up the night during day two of the Life Is Beautiful music and art festival in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An art mural is seen during day two of the Life Is Beautiful music and art festival in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Christina Lakis plays the drums with a group of people during day two of the Life Is Beautiful music and art festival in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jenny Lewis performs during the Life Is Beautiful music and art festival in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 24, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The scene during the Life Is Beautiful music and art festival in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 24, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People take photos in front of the logo for Life Is Beautiful during their music and art festival in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 24, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bruce Gil,left, and Adam Christopher Smith place rubber ducks in the City Center Motel swimming pool at 7th Street and Fremont Street on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2014. They will install 3600 ducks in the pool. The three day Life Is Beautiful festival starts Friday.(Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pedestrians look at a mural that was created for last year's Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 17, 2014. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Artist Tim Bavington works on a 100-foot by 35-foot mural on the Emergency Arts building on East Fremont Street across from the El Cortez hotel-casino in advance of the Life Is Beautiful event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. Artist Sush Machida also worked on a large part of the mural. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A cast member of Cirque du Soleil show &quot;O&quot; entertains the crowd during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Janelle Monae performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers hang the finishing touches on the main entrance of the Life Is Beautiful Festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 25, 2013. The festival will feature two days of music, food, art and learning starting on Saturday, October 26th. (Alex Federowicz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duran Duran performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Snoop Dogg performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Snoop Dogg performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Stevie Wonder performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

A performer for the Arts Motel waits for an audience during the Life is Beautiful festival Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 in downtown Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

The Killers perform during a surprise appearance at the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Brandon Flowers, right, and Ronnie Vannucci perform with The Killers during a surprise appearance at the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Brandon Flowers, right, and Dave Keuning perform with The Killers during a surprise appearance at the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Weezer performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Brian Bell of Weezer performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Weezer performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Kendrick Lamar performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Kendrick Lamar performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Attendees pass by a mural during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk the festival grounds during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Attendees relax during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Tony Hsieh takes a photo during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

An art installation created by Banksy is shown during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk the festival grounds during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Performers costumed as a Chinese dragon during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Attendees explore the Art Motel during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Attendees explore the Art Motel during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Attendees explore the Art Motel during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Duran Duran performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Fans cheer as Imagine Dragons performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk the festival grounds, as shown from The Ogden, during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

As the fourth annual Life is Beautiful approaches, here’s a look back at some of our favorite moments, performances and art pieces from the past three years. The festival, taking place in downtown Las Vegas, will occur this year on September 23-25 and features a variety of music, arts and food.

 

