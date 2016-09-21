Looking back on the past 3 years of Life is Beautiful — PHOTOS

As the fourth annual Life is Beautiful approaches, here’s a look back at some of our favorite moments, performances and art pieces from the past three years. The festival, taking place in downtown Las Vegas, will occur this year on September 23-25 and features a variety of music, arts and food.

