This week’s 5 best bets for Vegas entertainment

Heart

Ann and Nancy Wilson aren’t just riding their greatest hits. The sisters gave new life to some neglected album cuts, reworking them to mix with new songs on this year’s “Beautiful Broken” album. Lead singer Ann also released the rootsy EP “The Ann Wilson Thing” and toured to promote it. But if you just want to hear “Barracuda,” you surely will at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday when Heart returns to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $55 to $129.50; call 702-632-7600.

Frank Caliendo

Football season makes you want to hear some Madden. That means a pregame Friday or Saturday with impressionist Frank Caliendo, who will also throw in Charles Barkley, George W. Bush and a few others for the same ticket price at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Orleans. Tickets are $38.10 to $59.90; call 800-745-3000.

Martin Lawrence

Something to fall back on? If so, stand-up comedy is a pretty sturdy fallback for Martin Lawrence, who has been selling out the tour tied to Showtime’s “Doin’ Time: Uncut,” his first stand-up special in 14 years. There’s plenty of new stuff to talk about at 8 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $49.05 to $136.25; call 800-745-3000.

Jay White

Neil Diamond fans have a lot to celebrate before year’s end: 50 years since his first hit, “Cherry, Cherry,” and 40 years since he played the Las Vegas theater now known as the Axis at Planet Hollywood. Longtime tribute artist Jay White suits up at the Suncoast at 8:30 p.m. Saturday to re-create that set list with “Jay White Honors Neil Diamond 1976.” Tickets are $21.60 to $45.25; call 800-745-3000.

Billy Idol

Billy Idol already saw Miley Cyrus’ Halloween costume, and it was … him! The ’80s MTV star follows his iHeartRadio Music Festival duet with Cyrus with a new stretch in the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, Tuesday through Oct. 22. Tickets for the 8 p.m. shows are $79.50 to $149.50; call 702-632-7600.