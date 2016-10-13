This week’s 5 best bets for Vegas entertainment

Jimmy Buffett

No October surprise here. Jimmy Buffett continues his annual tradition of playing the MGM Grand Garden in a run-up to Halloween, something he’s done for 20 years (skipping a couple). Now if only there was a place in town to stock up on Buffett shirts, hats and branded tequila. Tickets for the 8 p.m. Saturday show are $40 to $212; call 888-929-7849.

Al Pacino

Al Pacino didn’t crack under grilling and declare “You’re all out of order!” when he submitted to an evening of questions and biographical yarns two years ago. Now the screen legend returns to build upon the fledgling Las Vegas niche of “live memoir” at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Venetian. Tickets are $72.45 to $394; call 702-414-9000.

‘Jethro Tull’ by Ian Anderson

Thanks mostly to informative FM DJs in the ’70s, men of a certain age know the band Jethro Tull was named after an agrarian pioneer of the 1600s. Now frontman Ian Anderson has brought things full circle to tell Tull’s story with Tull songs. If you track all that, be at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $35 to $95; call 702-749-2000.

Sublime With Rome

It’s kind of a law: Sublime music isn’t to be played indoors. They play each summer at Mandalay Bay’s beach stage, and now Sublime With Rome — Eric Wilson and Rome Ramirez — keep Sublime’s punk-reggae-ska under the stars at 8 p.m. Friday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The Expendables and One Pin Short open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 to $150; call 800-745-3000.

The Whispers

Many R&B vocal groups are virtual tribute bands of themselves. But The Whispers still “Rock Steady” with twin brothers Walter and Wallace “Scotty” Scott, along with Leaveil Degree, who has been in the group since 1971. “And the Beat Goes On” indeed at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Eastside Events Center at the Eastside Cannery. Tickets are $17 to $38; call 800-745-3000.