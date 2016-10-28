5 inexpensive music shows coming up in Las Vegas

Dillinger Escape Plan

See one of the greatest live acts of any genre, maybe for the last time locally, as forward-thinking metallers Dillinger Escape Plan tour in support of their new album “Disassociation” before calling it a day. The show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $20 in advance, $22 day of show (www.beautybarlv.com).

Swamp Gospel

Vegas voodoo blues duo The Swamp Gospel celebrate the season with a Halloween-themed show at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Double Down Saloon. The show is free (www.doubledownsaloon.com).

Bob Wayne

Honky-tonk hard case Bob Wayne brings the old-school country at 8 p.m. Friday at the Dive Bar. Tickets are $10 ($5 with costume before 9 p.m.) (www.facebook.com/divebarlv/).

The Appleseed Cast

Emo stalwarts The Appleseed Cast get emotional at 8 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show (www.bunkhousedowntown.com).

Dope

Nu metallers Dope bring their reunion tour to Vegas at 9 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $20 (www.vampdvegas.com).