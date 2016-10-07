5 inexpensive music shows in Las Vegas in the week ahead

Act of Defiance

Thrashers Act of Defiance, featuring former members of Megadeth, throw down at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Bunkhouse. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 day of show (www.bunkhousedowntown.com).

Typical Hairless Ape

Albuquerque’s Typical Hairless Ape help anchor a typically loaded lineup at Vegas’ premier punk dive when they share the stage with L.A.’s Dusty Santamaria, Phoenix’s Moonvalya and Vegas’ own 40 oz. Folklore at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Double Down Saloon. The show is free (www.doubledownsaloon.com).

Sin City Sinners

Drummer Steve Riley (L.A. Guns) and guitarist Randy Piper (W.A.S.P.) sit in with Vegas rock ’n’ roll all-stars the Sin City Sinners at 10 p.m. Thursday at Count’s Vamp’d. The show is free (www.vampdvegas.com).

MDC

Feast on a juicy “Corporate Death Burger” when punk lifers MDC continue to get in faces at 8 p.m. Monday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show (www.beautybarlv.com).

Big Sam’s Funky Nation

Compensating for the embarrassment that is the Saints, New Orleans’ Big Sam’s Funky Nation do their city proud with high-energy grooves at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show (www.brooklynbowl.com).

JASON BRACELIN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL