Bruno Mars lives it up in Las Vegas in new video

It’s like all of our lives, right up there on the screen.

Bruno Mars’ new video “24K Magic,” the title track of his forthcoming third album, due on Nov. 18, is a documentary-style look at exactly what it’s like to live and play in Las Vegas, you know, from riding scooters with your boys down hotel hallways while flinging monetary stacks in the air to piloting a Waverunner through the Bellagio fountains while totally not getting arrested to busting out some sweet dance moves in front of the Fremont with nary a costumed SpongeBob in sight (OK, that last one is a little unrealistic).

Also, there are butts.

Lots and lots of butts.

Another ’80s funk throwback from Mars with dizzy keys, vocodered vox and a bass line that sounds kind of like a synthesizer passing gas, “24K Magic” is an ode to conspicuous consumption, so it’s only fitting that the video for the song was shot here.

Granted, we all know that Mars loves Vegas, the singer-songwriter-producer-ugly-shirt-aficionado having completed a residency at The Cosmopolitan in 2014.

Now, we have visual evidence of as much.

You’re so going to relate.

Check out the video here.

The video contains graphic language.

Read more from Jason Bracelin at reviewjournal.com. Contact him at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com and follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.