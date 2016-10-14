Bruno Mars to play pair of two-night stands at Park Theater

’80s R&B throwback Bruno Mars takes up residency at the new Park Theater at the Monte Carlo on Dec. 30 and 31 and March 11 and 12. Tickets start at $99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.parktheaterlv.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

Punk favorites Green Day return to the MGM Grand Garden on April 7, with Against Me! Tickets start at $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.livenation.com, www.axs.com or any MGM Resorts International box office. Tickets also can be purchased through the AXS call center at 888-929-7849 or MGM Resorts call center at 866-740-7711.

Rockers Bon Jovi hit T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 25. Tickets start at $37.25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at www.t-mobilearena.com or by calling the AXS call center at 888-929-7849.

Pop punks Blink-182 headline the first night of the annual X107.5 Holiday Havoc festivities on Dec. 8 at The Pearl at the Palms, with Jimmy Eat World, Pierce the Veil, Weathers and The Hunna. Rockers Weezer top the bill the following night on Dec. 9., also at The Pearl, with Grouplove, Saint Motel, The Moth & The Flame and 888. Tickets for both shows start at $70 and go on sale Friday at 8 a.m. at the Pearl box office, any Station Casinos Reward Center and the Fiestas, by logging onto www.sclv.com/concerts or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Hard-edged rockers Circa Survive roll into Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq on Feb. 25, with Mewithoutyou and Turnover. Tickets are $23 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487 .