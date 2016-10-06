Diana Ross will return to The Venetian in February

Supreme diva Diana Ross, who played 18 shows during two stints at The Venetian last year, will return for a nine-show run that kicks off Feb. 8. Tickets, which start at $59.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at any box office at The Venetian or the Palazzo, online at www.venetian.com or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Country star Luke Bryan headlines the MGM Grand Garden on Dec. 30. Tickets are $75, $100, $135 and $165 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.mgmgrand.com, www.axs.com or at any MGM Resorts International box office or concierge desk. Tickets also can be purchased through the MGM Resorts Call Center at 866-740-7711.

“Mexico’s queen of rock,” Alejandra Guzman, takes over The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas on Nov. 5. Tickets start at $43 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.foundrylv.com.

Smooth jazz favorite Bobby Caldwell plays Club Madrid at Sunset Station on Dec. 3. Tickets are $25, $35 and $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center and the Fiestas, by logging onto www.sclv.com/concerts or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.