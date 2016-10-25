Posted 

Las Vegas’ Rusty Maples aim big with full-length debut, ‘Detach’

Rusty Maples bassist Mike Weller performs as part of a showcase by Wreckroom Records during South by Southwest at Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas on Friday, March 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples drummer Mike McGuinness, left, and bassist Mike Weller walk around at Sonic Ranch, the studio where the band recorded their album, in Tomillo, Texas on Monday, March 14, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples drummer Mike McGuinness performs as part of a showcase by Wreckroom Records during South by Southwest at Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas on Friday, March 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

People gather at Arlyn Studios before Rusty Maples performs as part of a showcase by Wreckroom Records during South by Southwest at Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas on Friday, March 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Lightning strikes as members of Rusty Maples load up their van for another performance after playing a house show in an East Csar Chvez neighborhood of Austin, Texas on Friday, March 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples guitarist Ian Dewane lights up a cigarette after playing house show in the East Csar Chvez neighborhood of Austin, Texas on Friday, March 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

People watch as Las Vegas band Rusty Maples perform during a house show in the East Csar Chvez neighborhood of Austin, Texas on Friday, March 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples perform during a house show in the East Csar Chvez neighborhood of Austin, Texas on Friday, March 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples frontman Blair Dewane performs with the band during a house show in the East Csar Chvez neighborhood of Austin, Texas on Friday, March 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Members of Rusty Maples walk outside in downtown Austin, Texas on Thursday, March 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Members of Rusty Maples, from left, Ian Dewane, Blair Dewane and Mike Weller perform at 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative in Austin, Texas on Thursday, March 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples drummer Mike McGuinness, left, uses Snapchat with Blair Dewane, standing, and Mike Weller before a show at 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative in Austin, Texas on Thursday, March 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples guitarist Ian Dewane gets ready for a show at 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative in Austin, Texas on Thursday, March 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Members of Rusty Maples prepare for a show at 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative in Austin, Texas on Thursday, March 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples members, from left, Ian Dewane, Blair Dewane and Mike McGuinness stand outside before a show at 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative in Austin, Texas on Thursday, March 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples frontman Blair Dewane checks equipment before a show at 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative in Austin, Texas on Thursday, March 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples drummer Mike McGuinness chases a squirrel on a tree in downtown Austin, Texas during the South by Southwest music festival on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples frontman Ian Dewane, from left, bassist Mike Weller, and Weller's wife, Joanna Weller, stand outside in downtown Austin, Texas during the South by Southwest music festival on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples guitarist Ian Dewane looks out the window after waking up in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples perform during the first night of the SXSW music festival in downtown Austin, Texas on Tuesday, March 15, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Members of Rusty Maples prepare to perform during the first night of the SXSW music festival in downtown Austin, Texas on Tuesday, March 15, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Buskers perform on Sixth Street as members of Rusty Maples, including bassist Mike Weller, center, explore the area during the first night of the South by Southwest music festival in downtown Austin, Texas on Tuesday, March 15, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples guitarist Ian Dewane helps change a flat tire on the band's van along Interstate 10 in Texas on Tuesday, March 15, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples guitarist Ian Dewane reacts as the band's van gets a flat tire along Interstate 10 in Texas on Tuesday, March 15, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples approach the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol checkpoint in West Texas shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples guitarist Ian Dewane walks towards a van in El Paso, Texas as the band prepares to drive to Austin, Texas around 3 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Members of Rusty Maples, from left, Mike McGuinness, Blair Dewane and Mike Weller perform in El Paso, Texas during the early hours of Tuesday, March 15, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples, frontman Blair Dewane, left, and bassist Mike Weller set up before performing in El Paso, Texas during the early hours of Tuesday, March 15, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Ian Dewane of Rusty Maples, left, takes a swig of liquor as Mike Weller looks on before the band plays a show in El Paso, Texas on Monday, March 14, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples drummer Mike McGuinness, left, and bassist Mike Weller walk around at Sonic Ranch, the studio where the band recorded their album, in Tomillo, Texas on Monday, March 14, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Members of Rusty Maples, including Blair Dewane, left, relax in their van before playing a show in El Paso, Texas on Monday, March 14, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Sonic Ranch, the studio where the Rusty Maples recorded their album, in Tomillo, Texas is shown on Monday, March 14, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Cats play at Sonic Ranch, the studio where Rusty Maples recorded their album, in Tomillo, Texas on Monday, March 14, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples frontman Blair Dewane relaxes at Sonic Ranch, the studio where the band recorded their album, in Tomillo, Texas on Monday, March 14, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples guitarist Ian Dewane relaxes at Sonic Ranch, the studio where the band recorded their album, in Tomillo, Texas on Monday, March 14, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples bassist Mike Weller looks through a window at Sonic Ranch, the studio where the band recorded their album, in Tomillo, Texas on Monday, March 14, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples guitarist Ian Dewane looks through a window at Sonic Ranch, the studio where the band recorded their album, in Tomillo, Texas on Monday, March 14, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples visit Sonic Ranch, the studio where they recorded their album, in Tomillo, Texas on Monday, March 14, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples guitarist Ian Dewane walks through a gas station in Las Cruces, N.M., on Monday, March 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples bandmates, from left, Ian Dewane, Blair Dewane, Mike McGuinness and Mike Weller perform at the the home of Gregg Gibson in Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples bassist Mike Weller is silhouetted as the band visits Elephant Butte Lake State Park in New Mexico on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Andrea F., left, and Toni K. eat soup at the home of Gregg Gibson after Rusty Maples performed in Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples fan Gregg Gibson watches as the band performs at his home in Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples perform at the the home of Gregg Gibson in Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples bandmates, from left, Ian Dewane, Mike McGuinness, Blair Dewane and Mike Weller perform at the the home of Gregg Gibson in Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples frontman Blair Dewane walks through the home of Gregg Gibson in Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples drummer Mike McGuinness naps while the band drives along Interstate 40 in eastern Arizona on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples bandmates, from left, Mike McGuinness, Blair Dewane and Mike Weller stand outside of Taco Bell in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples drummer Mike McGuinness, left, skateboards while Mike Weller smokes a cigarette at a stop in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Rusty Maples bandmates, from left, Ian Dewane, Mike McGuinness and Mike Weller take a smoke break at Grasshopper Junction, Ariz., on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Ian Dewane of Rusty Maples is silhouetted at a rest stop in Grasshopper Junction, Ariz., on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Ian Dewane of Rusty Maples skates for a moment before helping load up the band's van in Henderson on Sunday, March 13, 2016, before departing for the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Blair Dewane of Rusty Maples hugs his girlfriend Randi Leach goodbye before leaving Henderson on Sunday, March 13, 2016, before departing for the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

By JASON BRACELIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

With an easy laugh, he talks about going hard.

“I feel like the way that indie rock is going right now in the mainstream, it’s too soft,” says Blair Dewane, singer-guitarist for Vegas’ Rusty Maples, punctuating his thought with a chuckle. “And this whole folk indie rock thing, it’s kind of driving me crazy. I think I’m kind of done playing acoustic guitar.”

Dewane’s change of heart has been greatly abetted by the dude currently lying on his back in the middle of the studio in which Rusty Maples is rehearsing on a Tuesday afternoon, bracketed by music gear and an excitable trio of dogs, including a personable shih tzu with a purple mohawk.

Dewane eyes the bandmate in question, drummer Mike McGuiness, as he explains the impact he’s had on the group.

“Mike’s a metal guy,” he says. “Once Mike joined the band, right when he started playing with us, I was like, ‘This is legit rock and roll.’ ”

And the first record that they’ve all made together, “Detach,” the band’s full-length debut, is a legit game changer for Rusty Maples.

Since forming in 2011, Rusty Maples (whose lineup is rounded out by bassist Mike Weller and guitarist Ian Dewane, the latter participating in the conversation via cellphone), has become one of Vegas’ most critically acclaimed acts, lauded in numerous local publications — including this one — as one of the city’s best bands on stage and off.

They’ve released a trio of EPs, all of them more acoustic-based and Americana-leaning, their earliest material frequently enhanced by cello.

“Detach,” though, is decidedly more full-bodied and visceral, the country influences turned down, the guitars cranked up. “Give me emotion, wrapped in a chorus,” Dewane sings early on the album, delivering that which he seeks, his voice and aspirations rising in unison.

Rusty Maples have never sounded as invigorated as they do on songs like “Brand New Bones” and “Forever Alone,” a pair of surging rockers they fire off consecutively during the second half of an album that’s unabashed in its pursuit of big, emotionally resonant moments.

 

To make a record like this requires confidence, because there’s little middle ground when aiming big: You either succeed spectacularly in creating something genuinely stirring, or you fail embarrassingly and come off as overwrought and maudlin, the musical equivalent of some mawkish, wannabe Oscar contender with its big, fat heart pinned to its tear-stained sleeve.

And so while making “Detach” was a risk, it doubles as its own reward.

“I don’t think we had room to not be ambitious about this record,” says Blair Dewane, periodically taking his stocking cap off and on as he reflects on Rusty Maples’ past releases. “There’s always something that we can pick out of everything that we’ve done and say, ‘I wish I would have done this,’ ‘I wish I would have done that,’ ‘I don’t like the way we recorded this,’ ‘We should have waited to do that.’

“With this album, I feel like we were ready to record, and I think the dynamics fit because we put in the time to make it right. We practically took a year off of everything to write and record this album.”

Though they cut the demos for “Detach” locally at Naked City Audio downtown, where they’re at on this day, they traveled to Texas to track the album at Sonic Ranch studios, a sprawling compound just outside of El Paso where bands like the Yeahs, Yeahs, Yeahs, Broncho, Band of Horses and Cannibal Corpse have recorded.

It was a serious commitment in time and money, taking almost a year to complete at considerable expense to the band members, who had to make the decision to really invest in themselves.

“It was kind of like that ‘all or nothing’ feel,” Blair Dewane says, reflecting on the band’s mindset prior to making the record. “It was like, ‘We can run in place, keep day jobs and release EPs, or we can really try to release something that’s really great and go in debt.’ That’s what we did with this album.”

Everybody in the group is a veteran musician at this point, and “Detach” is a reflection of as much, the sound of a band becoming increasingly comfortable with who they are.

“We’ve learned from a lot of mistakes, learned how we are as touring musicians, songwriters and recording artists, all those things that happened at once for everybody,” Weller says. “There’s a point where you feel all right with your navigation of it, like, ‘OK, I feel like I know my way around enough to relax and be serious about something.’ ”

The album born from this mindset is a direct product of its environment, evocative of barreling down desert highways and the possibilities implied in the wide-open expanses that surround Rusty Maples’ hometown.

“It’s intentionally a Nevadan record,” Blair Dewane says. “The lyrics for me are definitely all about Las Vegas and the surrounding desert. That’s the whole point of the album for me.”

As such, the band is releasing it on Nevada Day, hosting a record release show at The Bunkhouse Saloon on Friday, where they’ll be joined by The Killers bassist Mark Stoermer and his band The Howndz, as well as Reno’s Failure Machine and Vegas’ We Are Pancakes.

“What’s more Nevada than that, dude?” Blair Dewane asks rhetorically.

It’ll be a big moment for Rusty Maples.

They have bigger ones in sight.

“With the last three EPs, I really don’t think there was material on there that could get us to that spot,” Ian Dewane says of his band taking the next step. “I feel like maybe we might be ready with this one.”

Read more from Jason Bracelin at reviewjournal.com. Contact him at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com and follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

 