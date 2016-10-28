Notable Las Vegans offer their requests for Phish’s Halloween cover album

Hey Phish, if you’re going to be, even so briefly, a Vegas tribute act, then Vegas is going to bombard you with unsolicited advice.

It’s not like the quirky jam band really needs a reason to play Las Vegas on Halloween. Where better? But it strikes us that the fan-favorite Halloween tradition — where the quartet usually dons a “musical costume” to cover a classic album from start to finish — is perfect for a city full of impressionists and superstar impersonators.

So we reached out to a few of them — and then just kept going, asking an eclectic slice of Las Vegas performers and music buffs just what album they would like to see Phish cover Monday at the MGM Grand Garden.

That plus three more shows Friday through Sunday come 20 years after the band’s Las Vegas debut. They played the Aladdin (now the Axis at Planet Hollywood) in December 1996 and upsized to the Thomas & Mack Center the next November.

But it was in 1998 that Phish brought us a Halloween cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Loaded.” (Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” was the big rumor, but they saved that one for the next stop in Utah).

Two years ago, Phish brought the tradition back to the MGM Grand Garden when guitarist Trey Anastasio, keyboardist Page McConnell, bassist Mike Gordon and drummer Jon Fishman were again on the road after a long hiatus.

But for that one, they connected their own jams with the classic Disney children’s record “Chilling Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House.” So there are no guarantees of a straightforward classic-rock cover this year either.

Still we can dream. And our local dreamers give David Bowie a slight (and logical) edge, while otherwise handing the band a considerable shopping list to peruse:

‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,’ Elton John

“I would say Elvis, but I already got that covered. So I’d love to hear Elton John’s ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,’ a perfect album. It’s got everything. I played it so much as a kid I wore it out. If there were a ‘fine art album museum,’ this would be one of its masterpieces.” — Steve Connolly, star of “Spirit of the King” at the Four Queens

‘London Calling,’ The Clash

“Musically it defined the attitude of that time (late ’70s) where bands were political and anti-establishment. But unlike some other punk/rock records of the time, this record was also incredibly musical and accessible.” — Zoe Thrall, director of the Studio at the Palms recording studio

‘Labyrinth,’ David Bowie

“ ‘Labyrinth’ was a movie that really changed the way many people think of how a movie can be made. Before the days of digitally creating fantasy worlds, ‘Labyrinth’ did it organically, and David Bowie’s soundtrack perfectly matched the creativity and originality of the movie’s vision. The brilliance of all the songs, and especially the title track, is something that all fans of great music will want to hear.” — Terry Fator, Mirage headlining ventriloquist/impressionist

‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars,’ David Bowie

“The Starman has returned to the sky, and I can’t think of someone I would rather go on a cosmic Halloween trip than him.” — Branden Powers, owner of The Golden Tiki

‘Break Every Rule,’ Tina Turner

“It’s the 30th anniversary for the album. I would love to see Phish breaking every rule wearing Tina’s high pumps and leather mini skirt. Trey A. strutting in the high heels. Go Phish!” — “Proud Larry” Edwards, Tina Turner drag impersonator, “Divas Las Vegas”

‘Toys in the Attic,’ Aerosmith

“A classic album with three hit songs and other great tunes like ‘Uncle Salty’ and ‘Adam’s Apple’ that would be good covers for Phish to do.” — Tony Felicetta, drummer for The Sharps; Elvis Presley, Dean Martin and Ringo Starr tribute artist

‘Get the Knack,’ The Knack

“The first four songs on that album are, arguably, the best four songs on any debut album; plus, Berton Averre, Prescott Niles and Bruce Gary’s killer chops are a great place to have fun and improvise. There’s a reason why they drove one of the first nails in disco’s coffin.” — Kevin Burke, star of “Defending the Caveman” at the D Las Vegas

‘Close to the Edge,’ Yes

“Musically, much of the music of the ’60s and ’70s was way ahead of it’s time. ‘Close To The Edge’ is an example of that.” — Earl Turner, Las Vegas showman

‘Kid A,’ Radiohead

“I remember (the year) they ended up doing ‘Exile’ they did a series on their website all summer where they started with, like, 100 potential albums and slowly ‘killed’ them off one by one. Among the last ones left was ‘Kid A’ by Radiohead, and I’d love to see what they would do with that. I’m thinking that they will do something funkier, though. I’m sure whatever they do will be fantastic.” — Brian Triola, singer-keyboardist for the Phish-friendly Las Vegas band Moksha

‘Hot August Nights,’ Neil Diamond

“It’s his best rock-concert album. Back when (Diamond) was a rock god, as opposed to middle of the road. I’ve worn it out over the years.” — Rob Garrett, Neil Diamond tribute performer

‘Physical Graffiti,’ Led Zeppelin

“Phish has covered many Zep tunes, plus it’s a double album! Phish can play whatever they want and I’ll be happy.” — George Lyons, host of KUNV-FM’s Sunday throwback to free-form FM radio, “The Lyons Den”

‘Odessy and Oracle,’ The Zombies

“It’s a great complete album. The whole thing is good. I have no idea what they’d think of it. But c’mon: Zombies. Halloween. It’s a nice weird choice, right?” — Tim Bavington, artist and professor of art at UNLV

Read more from Mike Weatherford at reviewjournal.com. Contact him at mweatherford@reviewjournal.com and follow @Mikeweatherford on Twitter.