Rolling Stones cancel Wednesday show at T-Mobile Arena

In this July 4, 2015 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Ind. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)

By JASON BRACELIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

They can’t get no satisfaction.

And neither can their fans.

At least for a few more days.

Maybe.

It’s a thorough bummer to report, but the Rolling Stones have canceled their Wednesday performance at the T-Mobile Arena due to frontman Mick Jagger coming down with laryngitis.

He’s been told by doctors to rest his voice.

No word yet if the show will be rescheduled, so ticketholders, hold tight.

As for the band’s show on Saturday at the same venue, it’s not yet known whether Jagger will be able to perform.

Stay tuned.

 