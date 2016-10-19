Rolling Stones cancel Wednesday show at T-Mobile Arena

They can’t get no satisfaction.

And neither can their fans.

At least for a few more days.

Maybe.

It’s a thorough bummer to report, but the Rolling Stones have canceled their Wednesday performance at the T-Mobile Arena due to frontman Mick Jagger coming down with laryngitis.

We regret to inform you that the Rolling Stones concert scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled.https://t.co/96ixjvNSo3 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) October 19, 2016

He’s been told by doctors to rest his voice.

No word yet if the show will be rescheduled, so ticketholders, hold tight.

As for the band’s show on Saturday at the same venue, it’s not yet known whether Jagger will be able to perform.

I’m so sorry about the cancellation of Wednesday's show in Las Vegas, I’ve got bad laryngitis. I do apologise to everyone who bought tickets — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 19, 2016

Stay tuned.