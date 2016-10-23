Posted 

Rolling Stones clear the path for rock to shine on the Strip — PHOTOS

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger performs during the bands ZIP CODE tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger performs during the bands ZIP CODE tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger performs during the bands ZIP CODE tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

The Rolling Stones perform during their ZIP CODE tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

The Rolling Stones perform during their ZIP CODE tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger performs during the bands ZIP CODE tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger performs during the bands ZIP CODE tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger performs during the bands ZIP CODE tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards performs during the bands ZIP CODE tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

The Rolling Stones perform during their ZIP CODE tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

The Rolling Stones capped off a memorable week in Las Vegas with a concert Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Stones had been scheduled to perform Wednesday night at the arena for the first of two concerts. But the show was canceled Tuesday because Mick Jagger was suffering from laryngitis. A news release said Jagger “has been advised by doctors to rest his voice.”

The scheduled Wednesday show had generated some angst among local officials and concert-goers about a traffic nightmare, since the third and final presidential debate took place nearby at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Earlier this month, the Stones completed the second of two weekends at Desert Trip in California, the music festival that featured Paul McCartney, The Who, Neil Young, Bob Dylan and Roger Waters of Pink Floyd.

 