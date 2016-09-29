Stevie Nicks to christen Park Theater at the Monte Carlo

Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks will be the first artist to perform at the new Park Theater at the Monte Carlo on Dec. 17, with The Pretenders. Tickets, which start at $95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, can be purchased at www.parktheaterlv.com, www.ticketmaster.com or at any MGM Resorts International box office or Concierge desk. Tickets also can be purchased through the MGM Resorts Call Center at 866-740-7711.

The Soul Train Weekend is coming to Vegas, featuring the Soul Train Music Fest, with Jill Scott, Tyrese, Anthony Hamilton and Tish Hyman, which takes over the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Nov. 4. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.livenation.com, www.axs.com or any MGM Grand or Mandalay Bay box office. Tickets also can be purchased through the AXS Call Center at 888-929-7849 or MGM Resorts Call Center at 866-740-7711.

Also a part of the festivities is The Comedy Get Down, starring Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez, Eddie Griffin and Charlie Murphy, which hits the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Nov. 5. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.livenation.com, www.axs.com or any MGM Grand or Mandalay Bay box office. Tickets also can be purchased through the AXS Call Center at 888-929-7849 or MGM Resorts Call Center at 866-740-7711.

Vegas-born rockers Panic! at the Disco headline the Mandalay Bay Events Center on March 24. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.livenation.com, www.axs.com or any MGM Grand or Mandalay Bay box office. Tickets also can be purchased through the AXS Call Center at 888-929-7849 or MGM Resorts Call Center at 866-740-7711.

Funk icons George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic roll into Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq on Dec. 31. Tickets are $47.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

Phil Lesh &Friends, featuring Chris Robinson, Tony Casal and others, play Brooklyn Bowl on Jan. 20 and 21. Tickets are $69.50 and a two-day pass is $135. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

Phil Lesh &The Terrapin Family Band play Brooklyn Bowl on Jan. 22. Tickets are $35. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487 .

’80s pop favorite Adam Ant comes to Brooklyn Bowl on Feb. 10. Tickets are $29.50. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

Hard-rock supergroup Kings of Chaos, featuring Corey Taylor, Chester Bennington, Matt Sorum and others, take over the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Dec. 1-3. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available by visiting www.houseofblues.com, www.mandalaybay.com, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Three-day music and arts fest Life is Beautiful returns Sept. 22-24, 2017. Early bird tickets are $325 for a three-day pass and $575 for a three-day VIP ticket. They’re available at www.lifeisbeautiful.com.