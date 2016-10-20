Tickets for Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters June show go on sale Friday

Former Pink Floyd majordomo Roger Waters headlines T-Mobile Arena on June 16. Tickets start at $55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.axs.com or by calling the AXS call center at 888-929-7849.

R&B provocateur The Weeknd comes to The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on Dec. 30. Tickets start at $150 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sting takes over The Chelsea on Dec. 31. Tickets start at $200 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

The one and only Cher plays the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo on Feb. 8, 10-11, 14, 18-19, 22, 24, 25 and May 3, 5-6, 10, 12-13, 17, 19-20. Tickets range from $60 to $475 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.parktheaterlv.com or www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets also can be purchased through the MGM Resorts call center at 866-740-7711.

Rocker Billy Idol is extending his residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay with shows March 8, 10-11, 15, 17-18, 22, 24-25 and May 3, 5-6, 10, 12-13. Tickets start at $79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.houseofblues.com/billyidol, www.mandalaybay.com, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster 800-745-3000.

Country icon Willie Nelson takes over The Venetian Theatre with new show “Vegas on My Mind” on Jan. 28 and 29 and Feb. 1, 3 and 4. Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at any box office at The Venetian or the Palazzo, online at www.venetian.com or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Blues-folk hybrid Citizen Cope performs at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq on Dec. 29. Tickets are $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

Metalcore favorites August Burns Red slam into Brooklyn Bowl on Jan. 26, with Protest the Hero and In Hearts Wake. Tickets are $23 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert rolls into Brooklyn Bowl on Nov. 10. Tickets are $35. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

“Bass N’ Trapment,” featuring Snails, Crizzly, Liquid Stranger, Instant Party, hits Brooklyn Bowl on Nov. 26. Tickets are $30. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

The “10th Annual How the Grouch Stole Christmas,” featuring Living Legends with Evidence and Grand Tapestry, overtakes Brooklyn Bowl on Nov. 30. Tickets are $25. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.