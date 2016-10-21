This week’s 5 best bets for live music in Las Vegas

Against Me!

Over a roiling bass line and a jackhammer beat, Lara Jane Grace gives unadorned voice to the reason she’s here in the first place. “I wanna be more real than all the others,” the Against Me! frontwoman sings midway through her band’s latest collection of thought-provoking punk, “Shape Shift With Me.” “I wanna be more real than all the rest.” The song is “Delicate, Petite & Other Things I’ll Never Be,” one of the record’s numerous standouts, and it encapsulates why it was so important for Grace to come out as a transsexual a few years back. “I wanna be so real, you can see the difference,” she explains. See that difference when Against Me! teams up with Bad Religion at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets are $32.50; 702-761-7617.

Gang of Four

Even if you think you’ve never heard Gang of Four somehow, you probably have, in a roundabout way: The British post-punk pioneers, with their needling guitars, aggressively funky bass lines, agitprop lyrics and ever-present, white-knuckle tension, have influenced countless bands, from R.E.M. to Nirvana, Franz Ferdinand to The Faint, whom they’re currently touring with. See them both at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $29.50; call 702-862-2695.

Pet Shop Boys

We may be living in a “Sad Robot World,” according to U.K. dance pop greats the Pet Shop Boys on their latest record, “Super.” But it’s time to turn that frown upside down, Mr. Roboto, as the Boys are still detonating dance floors and staying out way too late. Join them at 7 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. Tickets range from $29 to $109; call 702-698-7000.

Alestorm

Look, pirates are people too, and they need to blow off a little steam from time to time just like the rest of us. Thankfully for them — and everybody else — there’s festive Scottish buccaneer metallers Alestorm to soundtrack the guzzling of round after round of “Mead From Hell.” Drink up or walk the plank at 8 p.m. Monday at LVCS, with Death Angel, Nekrogoblikon and others. Tickets are $15; call 702-382-3849.

Supersuckers

Who thinks the Supersuckers are the greatest rock ’n’ roll band in the world? They do. Check ’em out live, and you might not disagree. See the Supersuckers at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, with The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Jesse Dayton and The All-Togethers. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-382-2227.