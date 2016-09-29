This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Dweezil Zappa

Fifty years ago, the brain police first went on patrol. On June 27, 1966, Frank Zappa released his truth-in-advertising debut, “Freak Out!,” a bent, brilliant takedown of contemporary pop culture. Five decades later, the chief heir to Zappa’s legacy of inspired lunacy, son Dweezil Zappa, is paying tribute to his father’s first record on his current tour. Get ready for “The Return of the Son of the Monster Magnet” once again at 8 p.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35; call 702-862-2695.

Blind Guardian

Queen, Mozart and Iron Maiden may seem strange bedfellows, but not between Blind Guardian’s sheets. These operatic German power metallers favor a more-is-more approach to music making, their bombast knowing no bounds. See them at 7 p.m Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $23; call 702-632-7600.

The Specials

Here’s “A Message to You, Rudy,” don’t miss pioneering British ska revivalists The Specials as they near their 40th anniversary. Time to do the dog like it’s 1977 all over again at 7 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues. Tickets are $45; call 702-632-7600.

Conor Oberst

Indie folk sage Conor Oberst recorded his forthcoming new album, “Ruminations,” due in October, in just 48 hours, playing all the instrumentation — piano, guitar and harmonica — himself. If the sound is spare, Oberst’s emoting is anything but. See him at 8 p.m. Monday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $27.50; call 702-862-2695.

Tycho

Experiencing Tycho’s ambient-electronica-meets-kinetic-post-rock is akin to getting lost in an art gallery, beautiful and disorienting at once. See Tycho at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $25; call 702-862-2695.