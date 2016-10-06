What’s Sia up to behind that wig?

Sia is a little girl in a pink dress, a woman making fish-face into the camera, an older fellow in a blond-and-black wig, smiling like someone who finally remembered where he left his car keys.

She’s also a teenager in a flesh-toned bodysuit, torso encased in a shiny white box.

Australian singer-songwriter-producer Sia Furler has used all these images to represent herself, featured everywhere from her album covers to her live performances.

Sia’s music is well-known: She’s the woman behind electro-pop smashes like “Chandelier,” “Cheap Thrills” and “Elastic Heart” as well as hits she’s penned for such big names as Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson and others.

But her personal identity is something she likes to keep hidden, usually behind a massive blond wig whose bangs curtain her eyes.

So, just who is this Sia?

With the singer coming to town this weekend on her “Nostalgic for the Present Tour,” let’s break down what we do know about Sia.

She doesn’t really like talking to people like us

Man, we’ve got so many hard-hitting questions we’d love to grill Sia with, going all David Frost on her Richard Nixon.

A few examples:

Remember that time you worked with Christina Aguilera? Does she smell like an angel? She sure sings like one!

Remember that time you worked with Kelly Clarkson? “Since U Been Gone,” do you miss her?

Remember that time you worked with Rihanna? Did you guys ever make smiley-faced pancakes with strawberries for eyes?

Alas, we will probably never get the chance to ask them, because Sia’s not big on doing press.

In fact, she reportedly has a clause in her recording contract that frees her from any promotional obligations whatsoever.

And so, no interview for us.

You totally missed out, Sia.

Seriously, though, remember that time you worked with

Carly Rae Jepsen? Who’s her least favorite Spice Girl?

She’s the Stuart Smalley of pop

Sia’s been through the wringer in life, having dealt with depression, drug and alcohol addiction, the death of loved ones and the ignominy of being featured on the soundtrack to the “Annie” reboot.

Overcoming all this, however, has instilled Sia’s music with a sense of determination, resolve and hope.

As such, her songs nowadays often feel like pop pick-me-ups, the musical equivalent of the inspirational posters that line the office walls of high school guidance counselors.

“I’m free to be the greatest / I’m alive!” she proclaims on “The Greatest.” “I sing for love, I sing for me / I shout it out like a bird set free,” she exhorts on “Bird Set Free.” “I’m unstoppable / I’m a Porsche with no brakes / I’m invincible / Yeah, I win every single game,” she boasts on “Unstoppable.”

You go, girl, because you’re good enough, you’re smart enough and, doggonit, people like you.

She’s the founder of the church of Whatever Dude (or Whatever El Duderino, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing)

There are many different notions of divinity.

For Sia, God is gay and frequently clad in a wet suit.

In a 2014 interview with Howard Stern, Sia was asked if she’s religious.

Her answer: “I believe in a higher power and it’s called ‘Whatever Dude’ and he’s a queer, surfing Santa that’s a bit like my grandpa.”

We know what you’re thinking, “Nonsense! When could Santa find the time to hang-ten when he’s so busy minding all those elves? It’s a well-known fact they distract easily. Leave them to their own devices, and they’ll climb a tree and bake Fudge Stripes.”

Totally, totally valid point, but the guy can multitask. That’s why he’s a higher power, silly.

Still not convinced?

Whatever, dude.

She’s down with HRC

A pop star publicly expressing a political viewpoint is normally greeted about as fondly as a fart in a phone booth.

Nevertheless, Sia braved a “yuge” Twitter backlash recently when she totally had the back of Hillary Rodham Clinton.

After the first presidential debate, where Donald Trump questioned whether his opponent would have the stamina to handle all that comes with being president, Sia released a video on her Twitter page featuring images of Clinton as a snippet of her song “The Greatest” plays. “Ooh-ooh, I’ve got stamina,” Sia sings over and over in the clip.

Said video has been re-tweeted over 10,000 times and been “liked” by more than 22,000 viewers — Ted Nugent totally not among them.

She’s an awesome namer of pets

Dude, Sia has a pet beagle named Pantera. How kick-ass is that? Her dog takes its handle from one of the 90s’ most effin’ hostile metal bands.

Do you think Lady Gaga has a pet chinchilla named Sepultura?

We think not.

Sia also holds pet adoption drives in conjunction with some of her concerts. That’s pretty awesome. Show up at her gig on Friday, score yourself a poodle and name it Deicide.

It’s what Sia would want.

Read more from Jason Bracelin at reviewjournal.com. Contact him at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com and follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.