Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized and destroyed, with the LAPD investigating after being alerted around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Variety has confirmed.

The LAPD says the case is an ongoing investigation and they currently have no suspects in custody.

Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star vandalized yet again, says LAPD.



Photo: @Deadlinepic.twitter.com/y88X6IxYWh — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) October 26, 2016

Photos and a video of the star being smashed were first obtained by Deadline. In the video, a man dressed like a construction worker smashed the star with a sledgehammer and pickaxe.

Trump received his star on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard in January 2007 accompanied by his wife Melania and son Barron.