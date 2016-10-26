Posted 

Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

Donald Trump's Walk of Fame Star Vandalized with Sledgehammer (KTLA - Los Angeles)

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized and destroyed, with the LAPD investigating after being alerted around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Variety has confirmed.

The LAPD says the case is an ongoing investigation and they currently have no suspects in custody.

Photos and a video of the star being smashed were first obtained by Deadline. In the video, a man dressed like a construction worker smashed the star with a sledgehammer and pickaxe.

Trump received his star on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard in January 2007 accompanied by his wife Melania and son Barron.

 