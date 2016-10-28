Cast of ‘Will & Grace’ reportedly in talks for revival

LOS ANGELES — Talks are underway for a potential revival of “Will & Grace” at NBC, Variety has confirmed.

According to sources, Discussions about resurrecting the series first began last month after the cast reunited to create an election-themed video online. Discussions are believed to be in very early stages.

Last month, the show’s four cast members — Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes — gathered to make a nearly 10-minute episode posted online shortly before the start of the Sept. 26 presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Messing and other cast members teased the reunion on Twitter the day prior, posting photos from the set. The video and the teaser campaign sparked an outpouring of fan interest on social media.

“Will & Grace” aired on NBC from 1998 to 2006. Created by David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, it was the recipient of 16 Primetime Emmy awards over the course of its run. It was one of the first broadcast TV shows to feature gay series regulars. The revival would be produced by NBC’s sister studio Universal Television. Predecessor NBC Studios was responsible for the original series. NBC sources were unaware at the time of the cast and creators’ plans to reunite for the special episode.

“Will & Grace” told the story of two longtime friends and roommates, Will (McCormack), a gay man, and Grace (Messing), a hetero woman, as well as their friends Jack (Hayes) and Karen (Mullally).