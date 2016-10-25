Watch the official ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ Netflix trailer — VIDEO

LOS ANGELES — Hold on to your knit hats, “Gilmore Girls” fans. Netflix has just released a trailer with the first long look at footage from the upcoming “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” series.

The lengthy trailer shows Lauren Graham’s Lorelai and Alexis Bledel’s Rory grappling with momentous decisions and feeling at a crossroads in their respective lives. Gilmore matriarch Emily, played by Kelly Bishop, is seen adjusting to life after the death of her husband Richard. Edward Herrmann, who played the role in the original WB Network series, died in 2014.

The “Gilmore Girls” sequel will be presented as four 90-minute movies tied to seasons. The installments — “Winter,” “Spring,” “Summer” and “Fall” — premiere on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving.

The original series ran for seven seasons, starting in 2000 on the WB and finishing up its final round in 2006-07 on the CW. Series creator/exec producer Amy Sherman-Palladino left the show before the final season, preventing her from delivering the ending that she had envisioned for the Gilmores. The show’s ardent fans are sure to flock to the revival for the long-awaited discovery of the series’ final words — something Sherman-Palladino has said she settled on long before the series ended but wasn’t able to execute because of her early exit.