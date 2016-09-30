This week’s 5 best bets for what to watch

‘Westworld’

Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris star in “Westworld” (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO), adapted from the 1973 Michael Crichton movie, which focuses on a high-tech Old West theme park populated with synthetic humans.

‘Luke Cage’

Luke Cage (Mike Colter) takes his super strength and impenetrable skin to Harlem, where he’s drawn into the fight to save the neighborhood, in “Luke Cage: Season 1” (Friday, Netflix).

iHeartRadio festival

If you weren’t able to make it to the actual shows at T-Mobile Arena last weekend, see the highlights of the iHeartRadio Music Festival (8 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 7, The CW).

‘Swingers’

Revisit a time when the MGM Grand still employed Dorothys — and the world wasn’t yet sick of the phrase “Vegas, baby!” — with “Swingers” (Saturday, Hulu).

‘The Mindy Project’

Mindy (Mindy Kaling) has to choose between her old love, Danny (Chris Messina), and a new relationship with Jody (Garret Dillahunt) in the Season 5 premiere of “The Mindy Project” (Tuesday, Hulu).