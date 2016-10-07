This week’s 5 best bets for what to watch

‘Trick’d Up’

Criss Angel hits the road with his crew, “The Supernaturalists,” and gets help from the likes of Gary Oldman, Andrew Dice Clay and DJ Steve Aoki, in “Criss Angel Trick’d Up” (9 p.m. Wednesday, A&E).

‘Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders’

Adam West and Burt Ward return to voice the animated “Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders.” See it at 2, 7 and 10:30 p.m. Monday at Cannery, Colonnade, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point, Town Square and Village Square.

‘Mascots’

Christopher Guest (“Waiting for Guffman,” “Best in Show”) dives headfirst into the world of mascot competitions, with most of his regular cast of characters, in the new comedy “Mascots” (Thursday, Netflix).

‘Freakish’

A chemical plant explosion infects the residents of a small town, except those high school students serving Saturday detention, in “Freakish” (Monday, Hulu), co-starring Las Vegas native Adam Hicks.

‘Supergirl’

“Supergirl” moves to a new home — she’s still in National City, just on The CW — where it joins fellow DC series “Arrow,” “The Flash” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” Its second season debuts at 8 p.m. Monday.