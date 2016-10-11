1 hospitalized after truck plows into protesters at Reno Arch

A pickup truck drove into a crowd of peaceful protesters in downtown Reno, hitting five people and sending one to the hospital, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported Monday night.

The paper said the group was protesting the observance of Columbus Day and speaking out against the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, United Native Americans Executive Director Quanah Brightman told the paper, two men in a white Nissan pickup truck stopped just before the crosswalk near the Reno Arch, where protesters had gathered.

The driver thrice revved the truck’s engine, threatened to run the group over and “plowed through” the protesters, Brightman told the newspaper.

The incident was filmed and broadcast live on Facebook.