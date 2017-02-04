1 person dead after a south Las Vegas Valley crash involving a car, motorcycle

One person is dead after a crash in the south valley Saturday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded just before noon to a crash at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Barbara Lane, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The crash involved a black two-door sedan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was taken to University Medical Center where he died about 1 p.m., Rogers said.

Las Vegas Boulevard South between St. Rose Parkway and Starr Avenue is closed for the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

