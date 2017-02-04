Posted Updated 

1 person dead after a south Las Vegas Valley crash involving a car, motorcycle

Police investigate a fatal accident involving a motorcycle at the intersection o Las Vegas Boulevard and Barbara Lane on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

One person is dead after a crash in the south valley Saturday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded just before noon to a crash at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Barbara Lane, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The crash involved a black two-door sedan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was taken to University Medical Center where he died about 1 p.m., Rogers said.

Las Vegas Boulevard South between St. Rose Parkway and Starr Avenue is closed for the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 