12 people displaced by Las Vegas apartment fire

Twelve people were displaced after a Saturday morning apartment fire in the central valley.

Las Vegas firefighters arrived at a two-story, two-unit apartment building at 2215 Stewart Ave. at 7:40 a.m. Saturday and found a large fire in the downstairs unit had extended to the second floor, according to the fire department’s Twitter account.

Eight adults and four children were displaced by the fire, which completely gutted the first floor and caused minor damage to the second. Two occupants had to be treated by paramedics for unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the cost of damage has not yet been estimated.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.