2 pedestrians suffer serious injuries after hit by driver police say was impaired

Two pedestrians suffered serious injuries after a driver, who police suspect was impaired, hit them on a sidewalk near East Charleston and South Las Vegas boulevards Wednesday night.

The incident occurred 10:15 p.m., Lt. CJ Jenkins with Metropolitan Police Department., adding that the driver continued driving before finally hitting a pole. Police took the unidentified driver into custody.

The pedestrians were taken to University Medical Center. Police said the driver was impaired but were not sure if drugs or alcohol were responsible.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.