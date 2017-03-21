2 people, 1 dog die after 8-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 93 near Kingman

Two people and one dog are dead after an eight-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. Highway 93 near Kingman, Arizona.

The chain-reaction crash happened about 12:25 p.m. on U.S. 93 near mile marker 27, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The collisions started after a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled in front of a truck-tractor that was pulling another truck-tractor. The tractor’s driver swerved to avoid a collision and the vehicle rolled over, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

“A series of chain reaction crashes then happened with the vehicles slowing as they approached the area,” department spokesman Quentin Mehr said.

CLOSURE: US 93 NB north of Kingman: Road closed for crash at MP 27. DETOUR: SR 68 out of Kingman to Laughlin & north on US 95 to Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/V8rov8iDcB — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 21, 2017

Two people and a dog died at the scene; one person was transported to a hospital and another was flown out to a hospital, the department said.

The highway will be closed for at least four hours, the department said as of 3:30 p.m.

Drivers have the option to go north on U.S. Highway 95 to Las Vegas instead, the department said.

US 93 NB north of Kingman remains CLOSED at mp 27. All traffic will be turned around to go SB on 93. Detour below. pic.twitter.com/QmzbeHXinC — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 21, 2017

No other details were immediately available.

Update: 2 fatalities and three injuries. 8 vehicles total. NB US93 at MP27 closed for at least 4hrs. Use Alt route to Vegas. pic.twitter.com/I2S8EzdYG2 — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 21, 2017

