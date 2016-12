Two adult males and an adult female were found dead Tuesday in a home in the western Arizona community of Mohave Valley.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a possible double homicide and a suicide.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jody Schanaman said the bodies were discovered about 8:40 p.m. when deputies responded to a call for a welfare check at the residence in the 8800 block of South Ash Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.