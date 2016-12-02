3 injured in North Las Vegas house fire

Three people were injured Thursday night in a North Las Vegas house fire.

The blaze was first reported about 7:10 p.m. at the single-family home on the 2700 block of Saint George Street, a few blocks north of Civic Center Drive and East Carey Avenue, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

Patty had no word on the condition of the people injured as of 9:45 p.m.

It’s unclear how the fire started. An estimate on damage had not been calculated Thursday night.

